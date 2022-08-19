TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Trading Down 0.9%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 5,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 83,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

TROOPS Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Get TROOPS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TROOPS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TROOPS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TROOPS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.