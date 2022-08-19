TrueFi Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $35.18 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00033278 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00077037 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

