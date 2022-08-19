Truist Financial Boosts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $138.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.09.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $136.94 on Monday. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

