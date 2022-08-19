TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.34 million and approximately $390,347.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,124.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003761 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00126897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00077025 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

