TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

TTEC Trading Down 2.3 %

TTEC stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,277. TTEC has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TTEC by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 9.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

