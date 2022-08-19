TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $62.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $58.57 on Monday. TTEC has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTEC by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TTEC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.