Tudor Pickering Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Hold

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

PXD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.14. 68,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

