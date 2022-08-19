Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $298,594.51 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30.
Twilio Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $373.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 450.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
