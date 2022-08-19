Typerium (TYPE) Market Cap Reaches $496,423.48

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Typerium has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Typerium has a total market cap of $496,423.48 and $5.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00074148 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.

Typerium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

