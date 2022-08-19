U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance
USPH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 90,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,759. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy
In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Motsenbocker purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $239,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
