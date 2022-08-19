U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 90,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,759. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Motsenbocker purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $239,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

