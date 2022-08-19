Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Reduced by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $28.98. 1,204,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,429,264. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

