UBS Group Raises Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target to €34.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf lowered Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Covestro from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Covestro from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.94.

Covestro Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $16.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covestro has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

