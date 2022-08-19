UBS Group Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($80.61) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €31.85 ($32.50) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.43. Covestro has a one year low of €30.73 ($31.36) and a one year high of €60.24 ($61.47).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

