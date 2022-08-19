Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 16,400 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ultralife Price Performance
ULBI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 8,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,509. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.