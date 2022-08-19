Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 16,400 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ULBI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 8,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,509. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

