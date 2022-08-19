Unido EP Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $950,594.12 and approximately $49,756.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00786724 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unido EP Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
