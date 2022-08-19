UniMex Network One Day Volume Hits $662.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $480,720.30 and $662.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,566,546 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniMex Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

