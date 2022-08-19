UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $294,207.87

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market cap of $294,207.87 and $50,531.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token’s launch date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is unn.finance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors. “

