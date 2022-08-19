Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT Lowered to €4.10

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.50 ($5.61) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Uniper from €39.00 ($39.80) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uniper from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.35.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. Uniper has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.