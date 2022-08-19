United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of UBCP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 30.90%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Bancorp stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of United Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Further Reading

