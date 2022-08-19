UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,144 shares of company stock worth $66,839,030. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $549.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,318. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

