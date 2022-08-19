Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 804,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,505. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Uniti Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

