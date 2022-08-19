Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 804,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,505. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
