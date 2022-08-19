Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) PT Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $37.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 139,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.