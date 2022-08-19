UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

UP Global Sourcing Stock Down 1.2 %

UPGS stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.05. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.04 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.78).

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Dent purchased 17,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £22,584.90 ($27,289.63).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.