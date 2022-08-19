US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 50,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 121,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.91 million and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.91.

US Solar Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

