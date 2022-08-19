USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $74,879.57 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,002.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.00547633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00246581 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00051907 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013652 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.