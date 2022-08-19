Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Sells $223,778.96 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $223,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,196,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $243,430.98.
Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.50. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
