Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Sells $223,778.96 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $223,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,196,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $243,430.98.

Usio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.50. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 61.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

