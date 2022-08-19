Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Usio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Usio Price Performance
USIO stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Usio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 311.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Usio Company Profile
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
