Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Usio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

USIO stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $71,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,007,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $243,430.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,052,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,479.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,344 shares of company stock worth $539,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Usio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 311.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

