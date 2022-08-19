v.systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

v.systems (VSYS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. v.systems has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,570,062,946 coins and its circulating supply is 2,631,454,482 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

