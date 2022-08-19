Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Shares Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.88 and last traded at C$43.99. Approximately 113,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 167,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.15.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.96.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.