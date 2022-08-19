Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,210,705 shares.The stock last traded at $61.05 and had previously closed at $61.30.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
