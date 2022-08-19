Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,210,705 shares.The stock last traded at $61.05 and had previously closed at $61.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 260,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

