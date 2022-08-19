Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $225.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

