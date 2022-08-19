Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Eq LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Eq LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 549,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,991,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 668.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,838,000 after acquiring an additional 395,620 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $390.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

