Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,319,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.11. The stock had a trading volume of 75,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

