Vanity (VNY) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week

Vanity (VNY) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Vanity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Vanity has a total market cap of $830,738.94 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00786834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vanity Coin Profile
Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.
Buying and Selling Vanity
Receive News & Updates for Vanity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.