VeChain Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $117.13 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

