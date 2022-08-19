Vectorspace AI (VXV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.04 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and $176,141.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001804 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00474799 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.18 or 0.01946738 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00231455 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,865,003 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

