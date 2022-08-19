Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Down 2.6%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.22). 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 31,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

Velocity Composites Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

