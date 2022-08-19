Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Charles Mcconnell acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 715,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,359,808.16.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

