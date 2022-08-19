VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL) Shares Down 2%

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81. Approximately 811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69.

