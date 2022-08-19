Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc Buys 425,531 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,048,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

VRDN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 754,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

VRDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,164,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,650,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,638,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 687,270 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

