Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc Buys 425,531 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,048,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
VRDN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 754,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 7.77.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,164,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,650,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,638,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 687,270 shares in the last quarter.
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.
Further Reading
