Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $213.20. The stock had a trading volume of 71,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $403.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

