Visa (NYSE:V) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $225.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $230.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $215.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.59.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Visa

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

