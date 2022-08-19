Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.