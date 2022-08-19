Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Trading Down 2.2%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 120,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 378,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($275.51) to €280.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.67.

Volkswagen Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

