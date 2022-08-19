Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

VMC stock opened at $177.79 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

