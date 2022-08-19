Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.64

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 359388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Up 18.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$85.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 60.14 and a current ratio of 60.28.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.