Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Raised by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 0.9% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $371,684,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

