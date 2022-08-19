Warburg Research Reiterates “€27.40” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €20.20 ($20.61) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.11 and its 200 day moving average is €24.24.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

