Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,692,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,821,407 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.13% of Waste Management worth $743,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.7% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

