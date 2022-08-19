Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 4,557 Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGVCU. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,865,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LGVCU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

